BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.3 %

BL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. 467,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

