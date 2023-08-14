BitTorrent-New Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $441.14 million and $25.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $28,963,139.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.