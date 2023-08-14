BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $440.16 million and approximately $28.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $27,764,172.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

