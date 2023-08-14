BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $29.88 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.88 million and $434,129.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,992,665 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.