Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $24,363.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00188339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.