Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $29,409.86 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $572.24 billion and $14.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00782419 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00121677 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018346 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,457,412 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.