Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $271.85. 295,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,891. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

