Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,082 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

