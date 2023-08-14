BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 2,453 put options.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

