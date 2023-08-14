BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 171,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 672,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.