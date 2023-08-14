BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWF traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.44. 426,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,250. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.