BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,662,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,738,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.