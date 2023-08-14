BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.37. 552,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

