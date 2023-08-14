Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

