Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.08. Berry shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 44,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $615.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Berry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

