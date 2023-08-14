Benchmark Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $115.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.93.

IAC Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,880,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IAC by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in IAC by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

