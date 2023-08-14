Benchmark Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $8.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Angi Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 47.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

