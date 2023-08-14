Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

