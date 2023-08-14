Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 29,714 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Articles

