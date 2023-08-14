Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.93 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $204.93 million and $4.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.11 or 0.06290377 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,819,229 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,399,229 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.