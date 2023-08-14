Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Raised by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Belden were worth $22,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Belden by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.