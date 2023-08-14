Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,410 shares of company stock worth $1,466,709. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BECN traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

