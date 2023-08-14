BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $381.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

