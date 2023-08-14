BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

