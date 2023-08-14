BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

