BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 17,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Linde by 198.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $381.82 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

