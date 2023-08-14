BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

