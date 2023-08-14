BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 603,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DLR stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

