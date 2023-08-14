BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.15. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

