BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 589.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

