BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 127,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.41 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

