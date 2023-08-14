BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

