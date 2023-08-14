BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FDX opened at $265.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
