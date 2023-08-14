BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,963 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 72,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

