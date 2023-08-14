Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.60. 413,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,450,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.