Barrington Research Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $29.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.