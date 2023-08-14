Barclays Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

