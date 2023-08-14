Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $30.89. 11,784,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.