Bancor (BNT) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bancor has a total market cap of $69.61 million and $20.06 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,311.02 or 1.00037908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,117,031 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 146,124,325.8087158 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.49028232 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $19,863,148.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.