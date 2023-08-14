Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

CIB opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7727 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.