Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,190 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 136,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 22,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,499,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,010,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,559,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,927,695. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5,442.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

