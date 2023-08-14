Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,896 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. 1,383,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

