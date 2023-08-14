Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,338 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

C stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,416. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.