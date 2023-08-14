Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.26. 753,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $120.20.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
