Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 10,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

EWJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

