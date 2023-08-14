Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.64. The stock had a trading volume of 393,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,031. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $12,831,139. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

