Banco Santander S.A. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

