Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, hitting $426.71. 2,209,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,125. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

