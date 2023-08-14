Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. 1,900,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,581. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

