Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 32,177 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,421,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,267,406. The company has a market capitalization of $756.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.