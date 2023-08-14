Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 687.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

BCH traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

